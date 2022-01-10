Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $23.40

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.40, but opened at $22.26. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 405.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

