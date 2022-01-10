Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $23.40

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.40, but opened at $22.26. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLN. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 405.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

