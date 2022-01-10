Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Down 29.6% in December

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Silver Tiger Metals stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. Silver Tiger Metals has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.67.

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

