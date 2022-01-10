Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) PT Raised to $22.00

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Similarweb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Similarweb stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Similarweb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

