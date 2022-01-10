Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OMIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.
Shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 60.80 and a current ratio of 60.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $33.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.62% of the company’s stock.
About Singular Genomics Systems
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.
