Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OMIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 60.80 and a current ratio of 60.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.