SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.34% of SiTime worth $13,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SITM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SiTime by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SiTime by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in SiTime by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.54, for a total transaction of $3,385,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.15, for a total value of $1,110,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,480 shares of company stock worth $21,101,047 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SITM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $242.85 on Monday. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $341.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 367.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.17.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

