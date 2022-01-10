Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKX. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

SKX traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 70,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 293.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 76,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

