SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $605.00

SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 605 ($8.15) and last traded at GBX 605 ($8.15), with a volume of 112504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 578 ($7.79).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 534.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 486.69. The firm has a market cap of £930.16 million and a P/E ratio of 3.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 3.40 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. SL Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

