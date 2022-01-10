Smartshare Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $279,257.32 and approximately $3,775.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smartshare has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00110487 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

