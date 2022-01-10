Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $256,800.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SNAP opened at $41.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in Snap by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $13,460,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Snap by 12.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Snap by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,504,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,892,000 after purchasing an additional 110,739 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

