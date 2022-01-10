Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SQM. Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE SQM opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 18.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

