Solera National Bancorp (SLRK) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS: SLRK) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Solera National Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Solera National Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Solera National Bancorp Competitors 1585 7481 6752 361 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 1.30%. Given Solera National Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solera National Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $27.38 million $5.93 million 5.00 Solera National Bancorp Competitors $6.79 billion $1.19 billion 11.81

Solera National Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 44.79% N/A N/A Solera National Bancorp Competitors 27.45% 11.89% 1.20%

Risk & Volatility

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solera National Bancorp competitors beat Solera National Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

