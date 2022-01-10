SOLVE (SOLVE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.46 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One SOLVE coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $46.48 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00110995 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00013655 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

