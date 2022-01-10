Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,994,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,258. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sonos will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 18.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 55.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 8.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 123.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

