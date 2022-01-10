Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 5,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonos during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 60.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Sonos during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONO opened at $28.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sonos will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad.

