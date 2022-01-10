South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 15,420 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.34% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $25,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,552 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 95.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,158,000 after buying an additional 244,393 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 163.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after buying an additional 194,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,892,000 after buying an additional 183,005 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 28.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 774,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,287,000 after purchasing an additional 172,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

RGA traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.26. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

