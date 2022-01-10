South Dakota Investment Council Has $19.06 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,360 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.09% of Dollar Tree worth $19,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,007,000 after purchasing an additional 188,343 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,002,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,717,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLTR traded down $4.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.37. The stock had a trading volume of 34,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,276. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

