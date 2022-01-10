South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 110,070 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1,067.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 110,070 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in FMC were worth $11,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after acquiring an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 14.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,283,000 after acquiring an additional 90,928 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 542.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in FMC by 69.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 223,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after buying an additional 91,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.80.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.81. 3,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,740. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.57 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

