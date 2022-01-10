South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 96,350 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 437,991 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,350 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $16,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the third quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 625,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 120,042 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 51.9% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 169,051 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $334,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,633,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.74. The company had a trading volume of 185,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.47. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.59.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

