SparkPoint (SRK) Reaches One Day Volume of $198,488.00

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $8.95 million and approximately $198,488.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00065255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005389 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,556,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,319,792,438 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

