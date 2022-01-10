SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Purchased by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 64,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 229.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,016. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

