SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Shares Sold by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,971 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for 0.5% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 434.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.57. 14,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,249. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33.

