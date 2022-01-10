Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEPJF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Spectris from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of Spectris stock traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 396. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45. Spectris has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $55.28.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

