Spectrum (SPT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,424.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $16,400.23 and $3,424.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.00306167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008923 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.