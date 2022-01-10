Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Position Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,845 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,274,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,412,000 after purchasing an additional 266,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 430,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 158,765 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Joseph P. Schneider bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,857 shares of company stock valued at $143,886. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $527.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.88. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

