SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $56.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 0.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $96.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.88.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $591,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $559,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,610. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,103,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

