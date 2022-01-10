Stakenet (XSN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21,180.00

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $11.36 million and approximately $21,180.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0920 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.00 or 0.00354223 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00013602 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008625 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002247 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000921 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003041 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00018414 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 127,034,711 coins and its circulating supply is 123,495,674 coins. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

