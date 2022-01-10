State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,772 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Kellogg worth $21,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

