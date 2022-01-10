State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 25,233 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,233 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $20,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,795,010 shares of company stock worth $310,495,367 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock opened at $120.38 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

