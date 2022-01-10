State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Darden Restaurants worth $24,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,650,000 after buying an additional 752,252 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 155.9% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 22,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.0% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,873,000 after buying an additional 49,390 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 58.5% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 10,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DRI opened at $145.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.89 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

