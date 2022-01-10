State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,127 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,127 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of CMS Energy worth $23,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 115,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 496,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,679,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE CMS opened at $65.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.