State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 760 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Coupa Software worth $19,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,246,000 after purchasing an additional 92,345 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 38.4% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,759,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 30.2% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after purchasing an additional 232,903 shares during the period.

COUP opened at $137.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.96 and its 200-day moving average is $219.35. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.26 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,695 shares of company stock valued at $26,568,973. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.38.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

