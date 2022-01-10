State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,503 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $22,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Western Digital by 16.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 255,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after acquiring an additional 36,152 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Western Digital by 41.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,697 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,877,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Western Digital by 76.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 658,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after acquiring an additional 285,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 26.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 476,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,880,000 after acquiring an additional 100,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $65.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.83. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

