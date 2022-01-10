Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stem were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in Stem in the second quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Stem in the second quarter worth approximately $3,108,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the second quarter worth approximately $19,981,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the second quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stem in the second quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $15.83 on Monday. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

In related news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $117,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $212,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,694,724 in the last 90 days.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.