Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives $27.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 143.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 132,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,200. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.97%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

