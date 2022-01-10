Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STER. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a peer perform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.56.

STER stock opened at $20.84 on Thursday. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $5,581,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $2,505,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $4,126,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $11,132,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Check (STER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.