Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Boosts Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.09% of PagerDuty worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $49,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,611,163. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PD shares. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

PagerDuty stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 56,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,529. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.24. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.44.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

