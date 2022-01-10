Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 2,384 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000.

Shares of BTT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,760. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $27.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

