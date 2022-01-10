Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,280 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $129,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $5,881,925. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.15.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $15.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $355.00. 6,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,188. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.43. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.03 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.