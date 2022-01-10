Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 66.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.08.

HON traded down $2.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.97. 34,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.00 and its 200 day moving average is $219.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.