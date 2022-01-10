Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 800 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $460,000. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 100.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 123,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 62,015 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.02. 26,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,017. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.99 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.