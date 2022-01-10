STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

STOR stock opened at $34.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 101.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

