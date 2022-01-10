Student Coin (STC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.13 Million

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Student Coin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Student Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Student Coin has a total market capitalization of $25.39 million and $1.13 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00065407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Student Coin Coin Profile

STC is a coin. It was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io . Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Buying and Selling Student Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Student Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Student Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Student Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

