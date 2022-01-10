Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Studio City International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Studio City International stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,158,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,902,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.76% of Studio City International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

MSC opened at $5.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $649.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.80. Studio City International has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 265.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

