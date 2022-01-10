Summit Global Investments Acquires New Stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in German American Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 207,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 93,590 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $832,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $41.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 37.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.