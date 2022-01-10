Summit Global Investments Acquires New Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $91.50 on Monday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.13 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.51.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 11.09%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 14.62%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

