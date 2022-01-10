Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 2,400 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $128.49 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $99.20 and a twelve month high of $138.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.88.

