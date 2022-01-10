Summit Global Investments Invests $270,000 in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $60,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $48,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FLGT opened at $81.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $2.63. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The firm had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

