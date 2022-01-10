Summit Global Investments Makes New $207,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 187,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,435 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 111,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 27,863 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $110.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.95 and its 200-day moving average is $108.49. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

