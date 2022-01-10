Summit Global Investments Takes $129,000 Position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 19.1% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 199.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alto Ingredients news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 65,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $375,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 49,000 shares of company stock worth $263,600. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $5.17 on Monday. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.38 million, a P/E ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 2.85.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $305.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.53 million. Alto Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Alto Ingredients Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

